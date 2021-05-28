“Something completely different”: Dua Lipa is working on her next album

Getty Images for dcp

Though Dua Lipa is still riding high on the success of her 2020 album, Future Nostalgia, she’s already looking ahead to the follow-up project.

Joe Kentish, head of A&R at Dua’s label Warner Records, tells Variety that the superstar is actively working on her third studio album as Future Nostalgia continues to sit inside the top 10 on the Billboard 200 a year after its release.

“It’s The Terminator of albums, it just cannot be stopped!” he raves. “Every time we think it’s down, another single pops off in another territory or on another platform.”

Citing her work ethic as “legendary,” Joe describes the superstar’s approach to her upcoming album as “something completely different and at scale.”

“She was talking about album #3 when we barely had #2 done! You’re half-expecting that she might want to take a break or go about things differently but she’s like ‘right, what’s next?’ Her interests, her knowledge, her thirst to learn new things and to be in control of what she does just grows and grows,” Joe explains. “She’s taking time to fully realize the album conceptually, but her belief in herself and the belief that she can pull off something completely different and at scale has only grown.”

Future Nostalgia won Best Pop Vocal Album at the 2021 Grammy Awards, as well as British Album of the Year at the 2021 Brit Awards, where the “New Rules” singer was also named British Female Solo Artist.

