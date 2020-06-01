Credit: BigStockPhoto

Some Good News… Just When You REALLY Need It

June 1, 2020

King, Pierce and Snohomish counties are all applying to move beyond Phase 1 in the Safe Start re-opening plan today.  Do you need to see your friends as badly as I do?  Zoom happy hours just haven’t been cutting it!  So what now after we’ve been locked down at home for so long?

How about some GREAT activities to take part in?

 

 

Just watch out for rocks!  You know what?  YOU rock!

 

Gettin’ a little “WILD” at NW Trek after being cooped up for so long… sounds like we all need to “RAWR”!

 

REAL camping… not “glamping”.  Okay… maybe a little “glamping”.  I like to shower!

About Seth

Avatar
Warm 106.9 now has an honest to goodness live teddy bear in the morning. Seth is a 13 year resident of south Snohomish County and loves his family (wife, 6 year old son, Bernese Mountain Dog puppy and fat old man cat) mountains, water and all things TASTY!
