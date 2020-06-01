Some Good News… Just When You REALLY Need It

King, Pierce and Snohomish counties are all applying to move beyond Phase 1 in the Safe Start re-opening plan today. Do you need to see your friends as badly as I do? Zoom happy hours just haven’t been cutting it! So what now after we’ve been locked down at home for so long?

How about some GREAT activities to take part in?

Reservations are required, even for pass holders, and are available starting May 30 for skiing and riding June 1. https://t.co/e8A25agQdY — Tacoma News Tribune (@thenewstribune) May 30, 2020

Just watch out for rocks! You know what? YOU rock!

Exciting news! We have launched our all-new Wild Drive premier tour that allows you to drive your own vehicle by roaming herds of Roosevelt elk and American bison in our beautiful Free-Roaming Area while following the governor’s health and safety protocolshttps://t.co/hhLhumiTJi pic.twitter.com/gaclFTM6mi — Northwest Trek (@NorthwestTrek) May 18, 2020

Gettin’ a little “WILD” at NW Trek after being cooped up for so long… sounds like we all need to “RAWR”!

On Monday, camping will begin to open in counties approved for Phase 2. Camping is reopening on a site-by-site basis. That's why it's critical to check and make sure the specific site you hope to visit is actually open. Visit https://t.co/t6DsU1LIXu for updates and information. pic.twitter.com/85Xa5DElSD — Washington State Dept. of Natural Resources (@waDNR) May 31, 2020

REAL camping… not “glamping”. Okay… maybe a little “glamping”. I like to shower!