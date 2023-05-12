Some Freebies for Mom

With Mother’s Day just around the corner, here is a list of some the freebies, deals and special offers you can expect to find at national and local restaurant chains on and leading up to the special day on Sunday, May 14, 2023.
- 7-Eleven: 7Rewards and Speedy Rewards members can enjoy a $5 whole pizza from participating 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes stores, and for customers spending Mother’s Day at home on Sunday, May 14, 2023.
- Arby’s: Offering rewards member 50 percent off a sandwich or wrap. Offer expires on May 14, 2023. Only pick-up and eat-in orders are eligible.
- Auntie Anne’s: Offering rewards members BOGO 50% off any pretzel item or drink, valid only on Sunday, May 14, 2023
- Baskin-Robbins: Introduces all-new Perfect Peony Cake.
- BJ’s Restaurant: Every mom who dines at a BJ’s Restaurant over the special weekend will receive a complimentary Mother’s Day stemless wine glass.
- Boston’s Pizza: For all loyalty members who dine-in with Boston’s on Mother’s Day, they will receive a free dessert, such as their Boston’s Whiskey Cake.
- Cinnabon: Offering a $5 reward card with the purchase of $25 in gift cards.
- Cracker Barrel Old Country Store: During Mother’s Day weekend only, 5/13-5/14, purchase an All-Day Pancake Breakfast Family Meal Basket or Momma’s Pancake Breakfast Catering Bundle (buffet style or individually plated) and receive a free $10 Digital Bonus Card. Order for curbside or delivery.
- Grubhub: Now through May 14, diners who have signed up for Grubhub+ through Amazon Prime can receive 25% off orders of $20+ using code MAMA25.
- Hooters: Moms can receive 10 free wings, any style, with the purchase of 10 wings, any style. Also, kids under 12 can enjoy a free kids’ meal in-restaurant on Mother’s Day with the purchase of any adult entree at participating Hooters locations.
- IHOP: Rewarding gift-givers with a $5 bonus card with the purchase of a $25 gift card. Bonus card expires on August 20, 2023.
- KFC: Buy A KFC Nuggets Of Appreciation Meal, Get 12 Free KFC Nuggets From May 10 Through May 14, 2023
- Krispy Kreme: Introduces New Minis For Mom Doughnuts For Mother’s Day Starting May 8 , 2023
- Panda Express: From now until Sunday, May 14, guests who purchase an online order of $30 or more in gift cards will receive one free online Panda Bowl offer.
- Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses: Offering a Mother’s Day Premium Buffet, available exclusively on Mother’s Day, May 14, 2023.
- Round Table Pizza: Mother’s Day Weekend (May 12-May 14), take 15% off your online and in-app order at participating locations, and be sure to snag a limited-time heart-shaped pizza to show mom you her.
- TCBY: Offering moms up to six-ounces of free frozen yogurt, all day long in-store on Sunday, May 14, 2023.