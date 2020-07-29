Laurie Blog

By Laurie Hardie |

Sold Out Crocks

crock
Credit: YouTube

KFC says its fried chicken-scented shoes are already sold out!!!

The more bizarre, the better, apparently — a fashion collab

between KFC and Crocs is a rousing success ..

Someone had the bright idea to pair the famous foam clog companywith the fried chicken icon to make limited-edition

kicks — and they flew off (virtual) shelves Tuesday,

selling out in less than 90 minutes.

The Crocs look like a bucket of the Colonel’s originaland — most shockingly — have a chicken-scented Jibbitz charm shaped like a drumstick.

KFC  bad news Crocs are sold out,good news real buckets of chicken still available.

 

