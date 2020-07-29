Sold Out Crocks

KFC says its fried chicken-scented shoes are already sold out!!!
The more bizarre, the better, apparently — a fashion collab
between KFC and Crocs is a rousing success ..
Someone had the bright idea to pair the famous foam clog companywith the fried chicken icon to make limited-edition
kicks — and they flew off (virtual) shelves Tuesday,
selling out in less than 90 minutes.
The Crocs look like a bucket of the Colonel’s originaland — most shockingly — have a chicken-scented Jibbitz charm shaped like a drumstick.
KFC bad news Crocs are sold out,good news real buckets of chicken still available.