What To Do With Those Solar Eclipse Glasses

Good job!  We all played by the rules and you saved your eyes:)  But more important, just how awesome was that eclipse through those solar glasses!

Now, what to do with ’em.

One company alone dished out 2.1 million pairs.  There we’re 12 makers that met NASA standards, then the knockoffs.  That’s a lot of paper.  Some say even, that the lens will start to lose their effectiveness after 3 years.  So, do you toss them?

If they are one of the pairs approved by NASA, keep ’em, as they last forever.  After all we have another total solar eclipse passing over us again in April of 2024.

Although those of us on the West Coast will have to travel to see it.  Much further than Oregon.  Check out the path of the 2014 eclipse (HERE).

Glasses made by these companies are keepers (HERE)

And besides, great memory makers and easy to keep in the scrapbook…

Photo Credit: Shellie Hart

