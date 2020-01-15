Credit: Wolterk | BigStockPhoto.com

Social Media Fun From Guy Locked Inside CLOSED 24 Hour Fitness [PICTURES]

January 15, 2020

Let me repeat that… he got locked inside a closed TWENTY FOUR HOUR Fitness…

 

I got locked inside a bar one night.  I was pretty young, maybe 22, it was a light crowd night and I decided to take a nap under the pool table in the closed game room.  Like I said… I was young.  Woke up two hours later, 3:29am and set off the alarm.  I was real lucky the owner was a friend.  Ha, ha, ha.

About Seth

Avatar
Warm 106.9 now has an honest to goodness live teddy bear in the morning. Seth is a 13 year resident of south Snohomish County and loves his family (wife, 6 year old son, Bernese Mountain Dog puppy and fat old man cat) mountains, water and all things TASTY!
Copyright © 2020 Hubbard Radio Seattle, LLC | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | DMCA Notice
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area | Do Not Sell My Info - CA Resident Only