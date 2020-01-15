Social Media Fun From Guy Locked Inside CLOSED 24 Hour Fitness [PICTURES]

Let me repeat that… he got locked inside a closed TWENTY FOUR HOUR Fitness…
Reasons @24hourfitness should be open 24 hours: Members shouldn't have to worry about being locked out of or LOCKED IN a gym named "24 Hour Fitness"
Looks like Dan here made a good time of it, but this should not be happening.And, hint, it's not the member's fault #20HourFitness https://t.co/m3auGTXfa7 pic.twitter.com/8BtyjbN7j6
— 2̶4̶ 20 Hour Fitness (@20HourFitness) January 13, 2020
I got locked inside a bar one night. I was pretty young, maybe 22, it was a light crowd night and I decided to take a nap under the pool table in the closed game room. Like I said… I was young. Woke up two hours later, 3:29am and set off the alarm. I was real lucky the owner was a friend. Ha, ha, ha.