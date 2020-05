I don’t know why… cause they look like a LOT of work, but I LOVE these. Looks like a ride at Disneyland!

This restaurant in Maryland intends to use bumper tables to keep customers six feet apart once it begins to take seated diners. pic.twitter.com/ReCLbzcowF — CBS News (@CBSNews) May 18, 2020

I’m fairly sure I’d get kicked out of this place though. Those tables in combination with the cocktails that come with them would be too much temptation for me. Banzai!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!