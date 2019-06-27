Credit: BigStockPhoto

Sober Girl Society! WHAT????

June 27, 2019

This is a real thing, on FB, in the UK.

But what about here?  How awesome if you are not someone who drinks.  Get togethers, even at bars, maybe,

but with “Sober Girl Drinks” umbrella and all.

I always hear… “It’s been a rough day, I need a glass of wine.”  What about those who don’t drink?

I work with recovering addicts and I believe this might be a great way to still “Party” without the fear of relapsing.

However, a bar might be a trigger?

But a “virgin” fruity drink?  I am so down with that.

Plus, when everyone is getting drunk but the designated driver, it can get pretty ridiculous, so what if a group

of sober girls go out and don’t get drunk but have a blast and what….No Regrets?  No chance of driving drunk?

About Laurie Hardie

Laurie is a rare Seattle-born Native. She has raised her children, but as a working mom knows how important it is to look and feel your best. She currently volunteers with Queen It’s a New Day, a non-profit organization in Everett, giving women a hand up to feel great inside and out. As a published author and life coach, Laurie is WARM’s Afternoon Traffic host with the philosophy of…” traffic is a lot like life, sometimes you have a speed –limit drive and sometimes you hit a slow-down or detour, but with the right guidance and information, we can all get through it together”.
