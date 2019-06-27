Sober Girl Society! WHAT????

This is a real thing, on FB, in the UK.

But what about here? How awesome if you are not someone who drinks. Get togethers, even at bars, maybe,

but with “Sober Girl Drinks” umbrella and all.

I always hear… “It’s been a rough day, I need a glass of wine.” What about those who don’t drink?

I work with recovering addicts and I believe this might be a great way to still “Party” without the fear of relapsing.

However, a bar might be a trigger?

But a “virgin” fruity drink? I am so down with that.

Plus, when everyone is getting drunk but the designated driver, it can get pretty ridiculous, so what if a group

of sober girls go out and don’t get drunk but have a blast and what….No Regrets? No chance of driving drunk?

