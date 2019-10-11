Credit: BigStockPhoto

So Sad…And True Seven Signs Of Aging

October 11, 2019

Birds, Ferris Bueller, Traffic, Your Basement, Celebrities, A Weekend in Asheville, NC, Bath Towels, Intriged?

#1. Birds
Sad to say, it starts with birds. And not Alfred Hitchcock birds. That’s too cool and cinematically interesting.

Rather, just the average birds in your yard. At first you notice a red bird or a blue bird and think, “well, isn’t that pretty.”

As the aging takes hold, you don’t even need it to be a brightly colored rare bird. Those blah looking ones will do.

#3. Traffic
One of the strongest signs of the Aging Apocalypse is when you become consumed with all things traffic related.

You finally understand why your parents packed up in the middle of fireworks display you waited all evening…nay…all day,

to watch. They knew that there would be no getting out of that parking lot.

So, you did what most kids did in the 70s did, you watched the finale from the inside of the car vowing you’d never,

ever be like your stupid uptight parents.

About Laurie Hardie

Laurie is a rare Seattle-born Native. She has raised her children, but as a working mom knows how important it is to look and feel your best. She currently volunteers with Queen It’s a New Day, a non-profit organization in Everett, giving women a hand up to feel great inside and out. As a published author and life coach, Laurie is WARM’s Afternoon Traffic host with the philosophy of…” traffic is a lot like life, sometimes you have a speed –limit drive and sometimes you hit a slow-down or detour, but with the right guidance and information, we can all get through it together”.
