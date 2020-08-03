So Ellen Is NOT Quitting?

Photo Credit: Bigstock user KATHCLICK

We go back… we go forth… I’m getting seasick. Ellen’s producers say, despite the mountains of bad press, that her daily talk show WILL continue.

https://t.co/TyBLH2eAWM DeGeneres not quitting her embattled show, executive producers confirm https://t.co/emv1bVIJLi — News INFO (@NewsINF14) August 2, 2020

I just couldn’t believe the stories when they first started coming to light. Ellen seems like such an amazing, caring person. Whoa did her reputation take a turn. The nasty press spread faster than COVID-19.

There are SO many celebs and members of her staff, past and present, confirming the nastiness that it HAS to be true.

Wow 2020… you’re really making people show their true colors.