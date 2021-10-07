Snuggling Pigs in Idaho

A Kuna, Idaho animal sandtuary is looking for helpers to make their rescued farm animals feel loved. The sanctuary is a charity that cares for elderly, disabled and abandoned farm animals such as pigs, cows, chickens and horses. Dominifarm says volunteering helps the animals socialize, but it also helps the volunteers.

At first, I started the sanctuary to help animals,” said Dominique Delobbe, president and operator of Dominifarm. “But over time, what has become beautiful to me is the beneficial impact of the animals on people who come to visit. The visitors get as much from the animals as the animals get from the visitors.

“I want to grow the sanctuary in order to help more animals and to encourage people to make more informed decisions about whether they want to adopt them,” says Delobbe. “I want people to understand that adopting farm animals is a lifelong commitment.”