SNOWMAGEDDON School closures & delays!

King Co. School Districts

Auburn SD – Schools closed, district offices open, No out-of-district transportation

Bellevue SD – Closed

Enumclaw SD – Closed

Federal Way Public Schools – Closed, No AM kindergarten or preschool. ESC closed, no out of district transportation, Puget Sound Skills Center, no Head Start, no ECEAP

Highline Public Schools – Closed, No preschool, No out-of-district transportation. Schools and district offices are closed. All activities are canceled.

Issaquah SD – Closed. Closed for the entire day. No out of district, no preschool, no ECEAP.

Kent SD – Closed

Lake Washington SD – Closed, No out-of-district transportation

Mercer Island SD – Closed, No out-of-district transportation

Muckleshoot Tribal Schools – Closed. All Muckleshoot Education Programs and Activities are canceled.

Northshore SD – Closed. All Activies Cancelled

Puget Sound ESD – 2 Hours Late

Renton SD – Closed, No out-of-district transportation. No After School Activities

Riverview SD – Closed, No out-of-district transportation. No Field/ Sports Trips

Seattle Public Schools – Closed

Shoreline School District – Closed

Snoqualmie Valley SD – Closed

Tahoma SD – Closed. Extended Enrichment Program meets at Rock Creek Elementary, 8 a.m.

Tukwila SD – Closed, No out-of-district transportation. No Taxi transportation. Staff do not report

Vashon Island SD – 2.5 Hours Late, No AM preschool

Pierce Co. School Districts

Bethel SD (WA) – Closed

Carbonado SD – Closed

Clover Park SD – Closed

Dieringer SD – Closed

Eatonville SD – Closed

Fife SD – Closed

Franklin Pierce SD – Closed

Orting SD – Closed

Peninsula SD – Closed

Puyallup SD – Closed

Steilacoom SD – Closed

Sumner SD – Closed

Tacoma SD – Closed

University Place SD – Closed

White River SD – Closed. No aft/eve activities

Thurston Co. School Districts

Capital Region ESD 113 – 2 Hours Late

Griffin SD – Closed

North Thurston PS – Closed, No preschool

Olympia SD – Schools closed. No after-school or evening activities.

Rainier (WA) SD – Closed

Rochester SD – 2 Hours Late, No preschool, Buses on snow routes

Tenino SD – 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool, Buses on snow routes, no out-of-district transportation. No Early Bird Boys and Girls Club. We will send an update Monday morning by 6 a.m. if schools need to close.

Tumwater SD – Closed

Yelm Community Schools – Closed

North Puget Sound School Districts

Anacortes SD – Closed, No preschool, No out-of-district transportation

Bellingham SD – Closed

Burlington-Edison Pub. Schs. – Closed

Concrete SD – Closed, No out-of-district transportation. No After School Activities

Conway SD – Closed

Ferndale SD – Closed

Lynden SD – Closed

Meridian SD – Closed. All Afternoon and Evening Activities Canceled.

Mount Vernon SD – Closed, No preschool, No out-of-district transportation

Mt. Baker SD – Closed, No out-of-district transportation. All evening activities canceled

Sedro Woolley SD – Closed

Island & Snohomish Co. School Districts

Arlington SD – Closed. No out-of-district transportation or skills center. Evening activities are canceled.

EdCC-Headstart – All AM, PM & evening activities/classes canceled

Edmonds SD – Closed, No out-of-district transportation. All activities canceled.

Everett Public Schools – Schools closed. No out-of-district transportation. School-related activities canceled.

Granite Falls SD – Closed, No out-of-district transportation. All evening activities and athletic events are canceled.

Lake Stevens SD – Closed

Lakewood SD – School is closed. There will not be out of district transportation. Afternoon and evening activities are canceled.

Marysville SD – Closed, No out-of-district transportation

Monroe SD – Closed, No out-of-district transportation. All evening events canceled.

Mukilteo SD – Closed, No out-of-district transportation. Evening activities canceled

Snohomish SD – Closed, No out-of-district transportation. Evening activities canceled.

Stanwood SD – Closed, No out-of-district transportation. All activities and athletic events are canceled.

Sultan SD – Closed

Clallam & Jefferson Co. School Districts

Chimacum SD – 2 Hours Late, No kindergarten or preschool, Buses on snow routes, no out-of-district transportation

Port Angeles SD – Closed

Port Townsend SD – 2 Hours Late, No preschool. regular routes, no out of District transportation, no mid-day transportation, no WST

Kitsap & Mason Co. School Districts

Bainbridge Island SD – Closed, No out-of-district transportation

Bremerton SD – Closed, No out-of-district transportation. All evening activities have been canceled.

Central Kitsap SD – Closed. All before and after school activities for today are canceled.

Grapeview SD – 1 Hour Late, No preschool. School is delayed and will start at 10:45 AM.

Hood Canal SD – 2 Hours Late. No preschool. No after school activities

Mary M. Knight SD – 2 Hours Late

North Mason SD – 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool

Pioneer SD – 2 Hours Late

Shelton SD – 2 Hours Late

South Kitsap SD – All schools and district offices closed. No out of district transportation and no after school activities.

Southside SD – 2 Hours Late

Grays Harbor & Pacific Co. School Districts

Aberdeen SD – 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool

Elma SD – 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool

Lake Quinault SD – 2 Hours Late, No preschool

McCleary SD – 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool

Montesano SD – 2 Hours Late

Oakville SD – Closed

Raymond SD – 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool, Buses on snow routes

Satsop SD – 2 Hours Late

South Bend SD – 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool, Buses on snow routes. No bus service on hills covered in snow. Students can walk down the hill and catch the bus.

Willapa Valley SD – 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool

Lewis Co. School Districts

Adna SD – 2 Hours Late

Boistfort SD – 2 Hours Late, No preschool, Buses on snow routes

Centralia SD – 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool, Buses on snow routes

Chehalis SD – 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool, Buses on snow routes

Evaline SD – 2 Hours Late

Morton SD – 2 Hours Late

Napavine SD – Closed, No out-of-district transportation

Pe Ell SD – 2 Hours Late, No preschool, Buses on snow routes

Toledo SD – Closed. No after school program at TES

White Pass SD – 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool, Buses on snow routes

Winlock SD – Closed, No activity bus runs

Cowlitz Co. & Lower Columbia (WA) Schools

Castle Rock Sch. Dist. – 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool, Buses on snow routes

Seattle-area Private/Charter Schools

Academy Schools – 2 Hours Late. No AM child care. No half day prekindergarten.

Bellevue Christian School – Closed

Bellevue Montessori School – Closed. School and Activity Club closed.

Chestnut Hill Academy – Closed

Chrysalis School – Closed

Eastside Academy – Closed. Both campuses closed.

Eastside Catholic School – Closed. Status of evening activities will be determined by noon.

Emerald Heights Academy – Closed

Faith Lutheran School – Redmond – Closed. NO BSC or ASC.

Forest Ridge School – Closed

French American School Puget Sound – Closed. No school due to Snow

Giddens School – Closed

Kennedy Catholic High School – Closed. No after school or evening activities

King’s Schools – Seattle – Closed

Kirkland SDA/Puget Sound Adventist – Closed

Lakeside School – Closed

O’Dea High School – Closed

Open Window School – Closed

Overlake Specialty School – Closed

Puget Sound Elec. JATC – Closed. Make up class canceled. Aptitude testing will be rescheduled.

Renton Christian School – Closed. SLC and BASC closed.

Root Academy – Closed, No preschool

Seattle Academy of Arts & Sciences – Closed. No after-school activities.

Seattle Christian School – Closed. No Activities

Seattle Preparatory School – Closed

Seattle Waldorf School – Closed. All Campuses.

Shoreline Christian School – Closed

Spruce Street School – Closed

St. Joseph School – Issaquah – Closed, No preschool. Both campuses closed.

St. Thomas School – Closed, No kindergarten or preschool

The Bear Creek School – Closed. No bus service. No after school or athletic activities. See website for further details.

The Little School – Closed

Three Tree Montessori – Closed

Univ. Child Devel. School – All classes and programs are canceled. The Studio is also closed.

University Prep – Closed. No games, no activities.

Villa Academy – Closed. No EDP.

Woodinville Montessori School – Closed. No conferences. No camp.

South Sound Private/Charter Schools

Annie Wright Schools – Closed

Cascade Christian Schools – Closed, No kindergarten or preschool. Frederickson and Puyallup ELC childcare open from 7:30 – 4:30

Charles Wright Academy – Closed

Chief Leschi Schools – Closed

Children’s Inst. for Lrng Differences – Closed

Concordia Luthern School – Closed for Concordia, Mount Rainier Lutheran High School and Childcare Center.

Evergreen Christian School – Olympia – Closed. No Before or After School care or preschool. All activities canceled.

Green Dot Public Schools Washington – Closed

Lake Tapps Christian Pre & K – Closed. No Enrollment.

Life Christian Academy – Closed

Olympia Waldorf School – Closed. Snow day.

Pope John Paul II HS – Closed

Rainier Christian Sch. Dist. – Closed. All campuses closed. No childcare

St. Michael Olympia – Closed

North Sound Private/Charter Schools

Assumption Catholic – Closed

Grace Academy – Closed

Northshore Christian Academy – Closed

Providence Classical Christian School – Closed

Whatcom Discovery Center – Closed

Zion Lutheran – Lake Stevens – Closed, No kindergarten or preschool. No before or after school activities. No bus service.

Organizations

Skokomish Tribe – 2 Hours Late