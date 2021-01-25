Snow Plows in Seattle? Don’t Freak!

Photo Credit: Bigstock

The city of Seattle will be blanketed in snow plows today (Monday 1/25/2021) But you don’t have to worry. Read on to find out why…

SDOT announced today a massive drill to plan for a city snow event. It’s just a coincidence that we’ve been a little worried about lowland snow this week.

Plows will be on city roads at 7am for a bit then a longer stretch at 11am. Please give them a wide berth to do their job.

Practice makes perfect, don’t ya know?

To read more about Seattle’s, and specifically SDOT’s, plan for snow… please click here.

See? There IS a plan!