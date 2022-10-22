Snoring Keeping You Awake?

CHAI CGN|BigStock

Do you have a snore that could wake the dead?

Well, if you do, a company wants to hear from you — or a loved one who is missing out on valuable sleep due to your snoring.

Mattress Firm is calling on all frustrated partners to post a TikTok of their snoring ‘mattress companion’ using the hashtag #SnoreDiscounts for the chance to receive significant discounts on a new bed as part of the ‘Snore Discounts & Worst Snorer Giveaway,’ Mattress firm noted in an email to .

“When it comes to snoring, we’ve heard it all – from light fluttering whistling to breathing that sounds like a V8 engine,” according to .

So, what’s in it for you?

The “Worst Snorer” will win a free mattress.

Mattress Firm, which launched the contest on Thursday, said while snoring is often disruptive for “mattress companions,” the goal is to show “the funnier slide of snoring.”

To enter…

take a video of the snorer in the act, post it to TikTok, and be sure to tag Mattress Firm and the hashtag #SnoreDiscounts no later than Nov. 4.

“Each post is an automatic entry to receive a discount and win a new mattress,” Mattress Firm noted.

While snoring is usually harmless, it’s no joke for some people.

reported that at least 90 million Americans suffer from snoring, with about half developing obstructive sleep apnea, or OSA, which is a sleep disorder.

Sleep apnea is a serious condition in which your breathing is obstructed, causing you to wake up in order to start breathing again,” according to Sleep Alliance. “Regular snoring doesn’t typically wake you up. One way to tell the difference between snoring and OSA is to look for the symptoms of sleep apnea: waking up in the middle of the night gasping for air, continual sleepiness during the day, and always snoozing with your mouth open.”

Sleep Alliance advised people who are experiencing the following symptoms to seek medical advice from a doctor:

Snoring

Excessive daytime sleepiness

Feeling un-refreshed in the morning

Morning Headaches

Stop breathing during sleep

Choking or gasping during sleep

Awakening with dry mouth or sore throat

Impaired emotional or mental functioning

Poor concentration and forgetfulness

Difficulty staying asleep

Type II Diabetes

Hypertension

Overweight