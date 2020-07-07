Sniff, Sniff** Smell That Coronavirus Irony?

The president of Brazil who, quite famously, has downplayed the severity of COVID-19 now has… well… COVID-19
BREAKING: Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro says he has tested positive for COVID-19. https://t.co/0KhNUZoutn
— The Associated Press (@AP) July 7, 2020
I’d NEVER wish anyone to get sick or laugh at their misfortune… but this is pure poetry. A lesser person might even mention Karma.
So ignoring Coronavirus didn’t work? Who would’ve guessed?
I’m still wishing for a speedy recovery for all that contract the virus.
Even this clown.