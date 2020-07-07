Credit: Celso Pupo | BigStockPhoto.com

**Sniff, Sniff** Smell That Coronavirus Irony?

July 7, 2020

The president of Brazil who, quite famously, has downplayed the severity of COVID-19 now has… well… COVID-19

 

I’d NEVER wish anyone to get sick or laugh at their misfortune… but this is pure poetry.  A lesser person might even mention Karma.

So ignoring Coronavirus didn’t work?  Who would’ve guessed?

I’m still wishing for a speedy recovery for all that contract the virus.

Even this clown.

About Seth

Avatar
Warm 106.9 now has an honest to goodness live teddy bear in the morning. Seth is a 13 year resident of south Snohomish County and loves his family (wife, 6 year old son, Bernese Mountain Dog puppy and fat old man cat) mountains, water and all things TASTY!
