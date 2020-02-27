Credit: BigStockPhoto

Snackin’ Bacon

February 27, 2020

Dunkin Donuts is hoping to add some extra zizzle to its menu with bags of bacon.

The item is called “Snackin’ Bacon,” a bag of eight half-slices of bacon with sweet back pepper seasoning.

The chain says the bag o’ bacon is for bacon-lovers who are on the go and want to

“conquer their cravings without settling for tired and typical snacking choices.”

Along with the bacon, Dunkin is adding a bunch of items to the menu ahead of St. Patrick’s Day,

including matcha drinks, Irish Creme-flavored coffee, and Lucky Shamrock Donuts.

Wait, wasn’t it last year someone came up with bacon perfume?

