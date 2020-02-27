Dunkin Donuts is hoping to add some extra zizzle to its menu with bags of bacon.
The item is called “Snackin’ Bacon,” a bag of eight half-slices of bacon with sweet back pepper seasoning.
The chain says the bag o’ bacon is for bacon-lovers who are on the go and want to
“conquer their cravings without settling for tired and typical snacking choices.”
Along with the bacon, Dunkin is adding a bunch of items to the menu ahead of St. Patrick’s Day,
including matcha drinks, Irish Creme-flavored coffee, and Lucky Shamrock Donuts.
Wait, wasn’t it last year someone came up with bacon perfume?
