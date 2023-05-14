SMSO Uplift Northwest

Uplift Northwest is a registered 501(c)3 non-profit organization that works to improve the lives of individuals and communities in the Pacific Northwest. They provide a wide range of services and programs to help those that are facing poverty and homelessness.

Their impact can be seen in the way they offer job training and employment services. As well as helping individuals gain skills to succeed in the workforce. Uplift Northwest helps to address these issues by providing resources and support, and creating a path to build a better future. Through their programs, many have been able to find stable housing, obtain job training and education, and achieve financial stability.

Overall, Uplift Northwest plays an important role in creating a stronger community.

To learn more or read about success stories, visit their website here: Uplift Northwest.