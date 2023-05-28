SMSO Treehouse For Kids

Treehouse for Kids is a registered 501(c)3 non-profit organization that helps bring stability and resources to kids in foster care in Washington state.

Treehouse provides essentials like school supplies and toiletries. As well as guidance in and out of school, for example hosting camps throughout the summer, helping teens gain independence through obtaining their license, and giving out gifts in the holiday season. Over the past 35 years, their work can be seen in the positive strides done in improving legislation. Such as expanding graduation success statewide, removing barriers through education advocacy, and so much more! Treehouse provides academic and essential support for more than 6,000 youth each year. They will continue to grow and work towards ending the cycle of poverty for many generations to come.

For more information or to support, click on the link: Treehouse for Kids.