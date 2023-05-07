SMSO Music Matters

Music Matters Foundation is a registered 501(c)3 non-profit organization dedicated to using music as a way to bring joy into people’s lives.

Music has been part of human existence over centuries and is a universal language that can be understood by all. It has the power to inspire, heal and to bring people together to support great causes. It is our MMT’s belief that music is an integral part of society and that everyone should have an opportunity in life to learn, play and create music.

MMT organizes events and offers music programs that can support and promote the joy of learning and performing music. The programs and activities are to cultivate the positive music learning environment and let audiences experience the happiness and beauteous of music through free public performances. ​

