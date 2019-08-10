Smores, Recipes, Chocolate, Campfire,
Credit: Elena Veselova | BigStockPhoto.com

S’mores Inspired Decadent Dessert Recipes to ‘Melt’ Your Palate [photo galleries included]

August 10, 2019

These indoor s’mores recipes might require a little more work than the simple assembly of the classic; but take our word for it, they are well worth the effort. Actually, don’t take my word for it, make these recipes and see for yourself!

Check out these AMAZING and delish looking twists on S’mores recipes with photo gallery included.  Recipes (HERE)

Similar cover photo recipe (HERE)

Credit: etorres69 | BigStockPhoto.com

How did the S’more get its name?   S’more is a contraction of the phrase “some more”.  Yup, that makes sense:)

According to Wikipedia:  The contracted term “s’mores” appears in conjunction with the recipe in a 1938 publication aimed at summer camps.[4] A 1956 recipe uses the name “S’Mores”, and lists the ingredients as “a sandwich of two graham crackers, toasted marshmallow and ​12 chocolate bar”. A 1957 Betty Crocker cookbook contains a similar recipe under the name of “s’mores”.

That’s getting deep, for me it’s memories of rustic scenes of campfires and cozy winter nights in front of the fireplace, s’mores are the stuff childhood memories are made of.   Boom.

And here’s a fun fact: According to The S’mores Cookbook, Americans buy 90 million pounds of marshmallows every year. It’s estimated that, during the summer, approximately 50 percent of marshmallows sold are roasted for s’mores.

And the Smithsonian suggests that the S’more is more American than Apple Pie.

What do you think?

LOL, I just think they are delish.  So check out all the recipes above, if anything the photo gallery.  Yum.  And if you have some fun S’more recipes you’d like to share, by all means do so!  I’d love to see and try for myself.  After all, someone’s gotta take one for the team here.

And even better, no need to wait for Summer to enjoy a childhood favorite.  A year-round dessert for all made right in your own kitchen.

