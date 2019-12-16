Smell Check? Really?

A company has a bathroom sign that claims that employees must follow a strict time limit or else face a smell check.
SMELL CHECK????
This gives a whole new meaning to “Scratch and Sniff.”
The sign, which appeared on Reddit, attempts to stop workers from taking long breaks.
“If in bathroom for more than 10 minutes, a smell check will be completed to ensure employee not sitting on phone.
If it does not stink, employee’s name will be reported to office.”
The post got a lot of engagement with one person posting “I’d stop flushing just in case.”
Another person said, “Who is the lucky employee entrusted with this noble task.”
