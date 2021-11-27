PixelsAway|BigStock

This annual event takes place every November between Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

In 2011 the Senate passed a resolution to support Small Business Saturday, and participation in the event has expanded to all 50 states.

The goal of SBS is to remind consumers that they play a key role in helping the small businesses in our community thrive, and encourage them to get out and shop and dine at local businesses.

Small Business Saturday, which takes place on November 27 this year, encourages consumers to support local businesses by shopping small. American Express launched this shopping holiday in 2010, at the height of the Great Recession, as a way of redirecting holiday shopping to local stores

Support your local business!!!

