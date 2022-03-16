Slow clap: Gwen Stefani to kicking off the Hollywood Bowl 100th anniversary celebration

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Bud Light

Gwen Stefani added another major event to her packed summer schedule — the 2022 Hollywood Bowl. The Grammy winner will kick off this year’s festivities, which also coincide with the event’s 100th anniversary.

Gwenwill have the honor of launching the Hollywood Bowl’s summer lineup, which will double as an opening night spectacular featuring the LA Philharmonic, aka the LA Phil, the Los Angeles Philharmonic Association announced Tuesday.The singer will team with LA Phil to perform a medley of her hits, including “Don’t Speak,” “Used to Love You,” “Hollaback Girl” and more.

Musical director Gustavo Dudamel will also lead the LA Phil in debuting a fanfare orchestral piece that composer John Williams created specifically to honor the Hollywood Bowl’s centennial anniversary.

Gwen will also be joined by Grammy-winning saxophonist ﻿Branford Marsalis﻿, as well as the ﻿Let It Happen﻿ dance group and ballet dancer Roberto Bolle. The night will also feature the UCLA Bruin and USC Trojan marching bands, as well as a fireworks display.

The opening night celebration will be held June 3. Tickets are now on sale at the Hollywood Bowl’s official website.

