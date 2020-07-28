Sky Diver Gets His Leg Back

Thanks to a Vermont farmer who found it in his soy bean field.

A Vermont skydiver who lost his prosthetic leg during a jump has it back,

thanks to a farmer who kept an eye out for it and spotted it in a soybean field.

Double amputee Chris Marckres, of Hyde Park,

went for a jump and lost one of his prosthetic legs after leaping from the plane.

“I think my adrenaline was so high and I was just so excited,

I didn’t realize I had lost it,”

Marckres, who was harnessed to an instructor, landed safely.

He then put out the word on social media that he’d lost his leg.

Farmer Joe Marszalkowski saw the post before finding the prosthetic

Beyond a few scratches, it was undamaged.

Marszalkowski, compared the discovery to a needle in a haystack.

He said he was grateful he found the leg without running it over

with a machine during the fall harvest

“Or, God forbid, the combine sucked it up — it would’ve destroyed it,”

Marckres said losing his leg turned into a positive experience.

“We kind of take for granted sometimes how many truly good people there still are in the world,”

Follow Warm 106.9 on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @warm1069