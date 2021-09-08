Skittles Help 5 Year Old Conquer the Appalachian Trail

At 5 years old, Harvey is one of the youngest to complete the trail.

Tagging along with his parents over more than 2,100 miles in 209 days.

It was hard work, but it was fun checking out frogs, lizards and other wildlife.

So was sprinkling Skittles onto peanut butter tortillas as fuel for the walk, he said.

“The rock scrambles were really fun and hard. We were not bored,” he said cheerfully in a phone

interview from Virginia, where he lives with his parents, Josh and Cassie Sutton.

His parents were so busy keeping him engaged and entertained that it distracted them from

the physical pain of trudging over so many miles.

“It gave us a bond and a strength that we hadn’t realized before,” Cassie Sutton said.

Harvey was 4 years old when he and his parents began their walk in January and he turned 5

before the family completed the journey last week in Maine.

