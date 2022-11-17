Sip, sip, hooray! Kelly Clarkson releases boozy holiday merch for her fans

Disney Channel/Image Group LA

Kelly Clarkson knows the holidays can be a stressful time, so she’s giving fans the chance to calm down with some personalized gear for those holiday spirits.

“My signature engraved wine tumbler is back in stock, y’all… and now it’s bundled with my engraved wine opener!” Kelly tweeted on Wednesday, sharing an animated graphic of the latest holiday merch to hit her store.

Kelly’s signature wine bundle comes with a shimmery, gold tumbler, a matching wine opener and a cranberry-colored tee shirt that has “Santa, Can’t You Hear Me?” emblazoned in gold, cursive lettering on the chest.

The shirt promotes Kelly’s holiday single of the same name, which featured Ariana Grande and appeared on her When Christmas Comes Around… holiday album that came out last year. It should be noted the album scored a Grammy nod for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album and is now Kelly’s 16th career nomination.

Fans can shop Kelly’s holiday merch on her online store. The singer notes that if you want any of her items by Christmas, you need to order soon.

