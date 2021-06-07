Sinéad O’Connor says she is retiring from recording and touring

Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

Sinéad O’Connor took to Twitter over the weekend to announce that she is retiring from recording and touring.

“This is to announce my retirement from touring and from working in the record business. I’ve gotten older and I’m tired. So it’s time for me to hang up my nipple tassels, having truly given my all,” the “Nothing Compares 2 U” singer tweeted on Friday.

“It’s not sad news. It’s staggeringly beautiful news. A wise warrior knows when he or she should retreat: #MeTime,” the 54-year-old Irish singer-songwriter added.

“It’s been a forty year journey,” said O’Connor, who supplied in another tweet, “Time to put the feet up and make other dreams come true.”

On Saturday, O’Connor returned to Twitter to clear up any confusion the announcement may have caused to anyone on her team.

“Apologies if any upset caused to booking agents or promoters or managers due to my tweeting about my retirement,” she wrote. “I guess the book made me realise [sic] I’m my own boss. I didn’t wanna wait for permission from the men, as to when I could announce it. Also, I’d had a few whiskeys.”

O’Connor just released a memoir titled Rememberings, which delves into her upbringing, her journey in music and her struggles with illness.

Last November, the singer announced she was entering rehab that specializes in treating addiction and trauma and would postpone her tour until 2022.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.