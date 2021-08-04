Simone Biles shares sweet Twitter exchange with Taylor Swift following Bronze medal win

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

After Simone Biles took home the bronze medal in the individual balance beam competition at the Tokyo Olympics, she celebrated with none other than pop star Taylor Swift.

Biles, who previously withdrew from several gymnastic events due to mental health reasons, reacted to the meaningful video Swift voiced in support of her return to the Games.

Taylor calls the gymnast a “hero” in the promo that was aired on NBC and lauded her decision to put her mental health first, saying it sets a great example for generations to come.

“She’s perfectly human,” the Grammy winner expressed in the emotional clip. “And that’s why it makes it so easy to call her a hero.”

Biles retweeted the video and revealed just how much Swift’s words meant to her.

“I’m crying,” she gushed. “How special. I love you @taylorswift13.”

Taylor was quick to reach out to the gymnast and let her know that she wasn’t the only one shedding a few happy tears that evening.

“I cried watching YOU. I feel so lucky to have gotten to watch you all these years, but this week was a lesson in emotional intelligence and resilience,” the “willow” singer expressed. “We all learned from you. Thank you.”

Now that Biles has won the bronze, she is officially tied with gymnast Shannon Miller as the most decorated U.S. Olympic gymnast. Miller, a 90s phenomenon, won seven Olympic medals during her career.

Prior to her dramatic comeback, Biles had withdrawn from competing on the vault, uneven bars and floor events. The 24-year-old gymnast admitted Tuesday she “wasn’t expecting to medal” but was “pretty happy” by the result.

