Silk Sonic will open Sunday night’s Grammy Awards

John Esparza via Getty Images

Silk Sonic is opening the door for fans to watch the 64th annual Grammy Awards. The duo will kick off the Sunday night event with an epic performance.

The “Skate” singers will not only open the ceremony, they are also up to win four awards this weekend — including Record of the Year and Song of the Year for “Leave The Door Open.” The song also earned them nods for Best R&B Performance and Best R&B Song.

To further excite fans for their performance on music’s biggest night, the duo released a three-version exclusive vinyl set of their debut album, ﻿An Evening with Silk Sonic﻿. The set available on their official online store comes with “a velvety sleeve,” per the press release, and will include the bonus track “Love’s Train.”

The set is also available to purchase in stores, with copies being sold at Walmart coming with an “exclusive translucent yellow version” while Target will sell an “alternate cover version,” per the release.

The 64th annual Grammy Awards, which will be hosted by Trevor Noah, will take place this Sunday, April 3, starting at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.