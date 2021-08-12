Silk Sonic Sushi: Bruno Mars’ “Leave the Door Open” partner invests in new restaurant

Harper Smith

Bruno Mars‘ latest project Silk Sonic, featuring himself and Anderson. Paak, has only released two singles, but both have been quite successful. Now, Anderson has found the perfect place to park all the cash he’s been raking in.

The “Leave the Door Open” singer posted a photo of himself at a restaurant called Taisho, and captioned the image, “The boy done invested his #silksonic money in the best sushi in town! The foodies are calling it ‘BUSSIN!!’ Come see for yourself!”

The restaurant is located in Sherman Oaks, California, and Anderson, a California native, joked in his caption, “Tell them you know AP and they will charge you full price with no hesitation! God is the greatest!”

He also jokingly added the hashtag “#DontAskForNoDiscounts.”

As for Bruno, he’s got his own food and beverage side hustle going as one of the co-owners of Selva Rey Rum.

Silk Sonic’s latest single and video is “Skate,” and fans aren’t the only ones who are getting impatient for the duo’s debut album, which still doesn’t have a release date. Last month, when Bruno posted childhood photos of himself and Anderson, Anderson himself jumped in the comments and wrote, “WE WANT THE ALBUM!!!“

