Silk Sonic returns to the top of “Billboard” 100

Theo Wargo/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

“Leave the Door Open,” the debut single from Silk Sonic, the duo of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak, rebounds from number two to the top of the pack for its second week atop the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart.

“Leave the Door Open” first reached number 1 on the Hot 100 dated April 17.

The song’s four-week absence from number 1 is the longest for a song since Post Malone‘s “Circles” spent four cycles between its second and third weeks atop the charts dated December 7, 2019, and January 11, 2020. Both songs’ breaks between weeks at the top marked the longest since Taylor Swift‘s “Shake It Off” spent eight weeks at the number two spot before returning for two more weeks on top from September-November 2014.

“Leave the Door Open” the first release from Silk Sonic’s upcoming debut album, called An Evening with Silk Sonic. It will feature contributions from funk legend Bootsy Collins, who gave the duo their name.

Elsewhere, Dua Lipa‘s “Levitating,” featuring DaBaby, rises from forth to second, tying Lipa’s previous career best. J. Cole‘s “Interlude” debuts at number 8, while premiering as the week’s most streamed song.

Justin Bieber‘s fellow former Hot 100 chart-topper “Peaches,” featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon, holds in third. The Weeknd and Ariana Grande‘s “Save Your Tears” falls to number four after two weeks in the top spot and Doja Cat‘s “Kiss Me More,” featuring SZA, rounds out the top five.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.