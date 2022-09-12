Silk Sonic, Michael Jackson, Post Malone, Ava Max, Alessia Cara and more honored by RIAA

John Esparza via Getty Images

Silk Sonic, Ava Max, Post Malone, Alessia Cara and Michael Jackson were honored by the Recording Industry Association as part of a new class of Gold and Platinum honorees for the month.

Silk Sonic’s debut album, An Evening With Silk Sonic, has been minted Platinum by the RIAA. The duo released the effort last November; it swept the 64th annual Grammy Awards.

Also on the album side of these awards, Posty’s Hollywood’s Bleeding — which produced the hit “Circles” — earned a new Platinum tier after selling 4 million copies.

Michael Jackson notched several big wins with the RIAA, with six of his songs moving up a few tiers. Leading the pack are “Thriller” and “Billie Jean,” which are his first songs to be certified Diamond — meaning they both sold over 10 million copies.

“Beat It” also made an impressive leap after going eight-times Platinum. “P.Y.T. (Pretty Young Thing)” is four-times Platinum, while his “The Girl Is Mine” collab with Paul McCartney is now officially Platinum. His song “The Lady in My Life” has gone Gold after selling half a million copies.

Also saluted by the Association is Ava Max, who earned Platinum status with “The Motto,” while Harry Styles‘ “Music for a Sushi Restaurant” officially crossed over into Gold territory.

In addition, Alessia’s “How Far I’ll Go” hit from Disney’s Moana went twice Platinum. Other Disney hits to earn Platinum status with the RIAA include Phil Collins‘ “You’ll Be In My Heart” from Tarzan, Donny Osmond‘s “I’ll Make a Man out of You” from Mulan, and Mandy Moore‘s “When Will My Life Begin?” and “I’ve Got a Dream” from Tangled.

In addition, Ariana Grande and John Legend‘s “Beauty and the Beast” duet from the 2017 live action film also went Platinum.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.