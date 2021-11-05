Silk Sonic delivers smooth new single, “Smokin Out the Window”

Harper Smith

Silk Sonic — the duo of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak — are back with the third single from their upcoming debut album.

As with their previous singles “Leave the Door Open” and “Skate,” “Smokin Out the Window” nods to the classic sounds of ’70s soul, and a retro video features Bruno, Anderson and their backup singers performing choreography on the stage set of a non-existent TV show.

The comical song about heartbreak finds the guys singing about a woman who has them “paying her rent, paying for trips, diamonds on her neck, diamonds on her wrist,” only to find that she’s cheating.

They sing, “I thought that girl belonged to only me/But I was wrong/’Cause she belong to everybody.”

Silk Sonic’s debut album An Evening with Silk Sonic is out November 12.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

