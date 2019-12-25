Silent Night Onsies

“Silent Night, Yeah Right!” onesies this holiday season.

Move over New Year’s babies, now we have a Christmas onsie.

The Christ Hospital has partnered with Newport, Ky. business Carabello Coffee to give newborns

Babies born at the Mt. Auburn and Liberty Township locations on Christmas Eve and Christmas day will get the free,

limited-edition onesie. Parents will get a pound of Carabello coffee and a coffee mug.

