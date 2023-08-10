Signature Luther Vandross Waterford crystal collection is now available

Courtesy of Primary Wave

The Luther Vandross Estate has teamed with Waterford to create two signature crystal collections: Luther 81 and the limited edition Luther 81 X.

The collection of cocktail and barware is inspired by Luther’s 1981 hit “Never Too Much,” and in keeping with the lyric “a thousand kisses from you is never too much,” many of the pieces feature hand-cut “x” motifs, representing kisses. You can buy it exclusively at Bloomingdale’s and online at Waterford.com.

The collection includes an art piece that’s a crystal representation of Luther’s album Never Too Much: It’s a crystal disc that looks like a vinyl LP, mounted on a steel and brass plaque. It’s a one-of-a-kind item with a $16,000 price tag.

The partnership also includes support for the work of the Luther Vandross Foundation, and providing financial aid to students at HBCUs.

As for why Waterford, apparently the late singer, who died in 2005, really loved crystal.

David Gottlieb, manager of The Luther Vandross Estate, said in a statement, “This unique collection honors Luther Vandross’s timeless legacy, beautifully capturing the spirit of his music in each crystal piece.”

He adds, “It’s more than just barware – it’s a testament to Luther’s profound influence on music and his ever-present essence in our lives.”

