REVIEW – 2023 Seattle International Film Festival: Dispatches from the Movieverse

The first real impression I’ve gained so far from what’s being labeled the 49th installment of the Seattle International Film Festival is simple. Time is a much more symbolic factor than size or scale. As we continue to claw our way out of the pandemic, the annual event showcasing the big city’s appreciation for film is staying methodical in what one hopes will be a return to the 25-day marathon once seen in the before times. For the press, it’d have been close to six weeks. Even with the timespan, and venues, unchanged – 11 days across seven venues – there’s a fortunate sigh of relief when more time can be had to absorb the 200+ unique directions one can traverse through this festival. The in-person and online components are their own distinct features, with a week of streaming encores slated to follow on the SIFF Channel (the week of May 22) after closing night. That alone is a step in the right direction.

More so is the idea of discovery; there’s more to be found, whether it’s something first heard of at Sundance, or not previously discovered in the form of 23 world premieres (six of them features), 30 NA debuts, and 13 first-time US presentations. Either fiction based with 88 narrative features, or factual with 45 documentaries also on the slate. A festival like SIFF encourages all audience participants to wander, explore, find, and see something new with like-minded folks. Even with the challenges of these last few years, that mission statement has not wavered. To start from scratch by finding those same audiences again most effectively equates to reuniting with long-lost friends. They may be the same folks, only the dynamics have been altered. The feeling’s still consistent, with eyes wide open to witness, and to venture, a unique experience the standard sort of moviegoing can only seek to emulate, not duplicate. I, for one, have missed the wild, lasting spectacle of it all; that much has grown once more this year, lending to quite the smile. 18 days might not seem like enough time to dive in, but it’s plenty to savor once more in the moment. As well as the fact their footprint is growing with a major announcement thrown in. In other words, there will be chocolate popcorn again in the future.

The 49th Seattle International Film Festival runs throughout the city and nearby parts May 11-21, followed by its virtual component May 22-28. Full details including tickets and deeper film descriptions are available at siff.net. Titles with virtual access on the SIFF Channel during encore week will be marked with an asterisk (*). Check back here often over the next few days for updated capsules of the film I personally dive into. May it curate your trajectory responsibly.

Punderneath It All*

Tuesday, May 16, 6:30 PM – AMC Pacific Place

Wednesday, May 17, 3:30 PM – Ark Lodge Cinemas

First, it was simple poetry. Now it’s the mere breaking down of words that may sound like another word if one’s crafty enough to find the solution. Pun slams are apparently a thing, they have their own culture, and they’ve grown to a following with a quiet yet loyal leadership. And in the PNW, it’s as strong as ever. In this world premiere documentary, director Abby Hagen highlights the successes of multiple competitive pun slams nationwide focusing intently on the strength and legacy of Seattle’s circuit, and that of Olympia’s growing equivalent. While the rules vary, the principle remains the same – find the right words, tweak them, and give them a genuine flow that will either make someone laugh or make them think. I couldn’t make up my mind, personally, what track to follow here, the structure of this film is a bit too long for its concept, maybe a little short to effectively convey its aim as an unconventional vocab lesson. Either make it a compelling doc short or broaden its scope. It does a fair job as a feature, regardless, and Hagen finds every chance to tickle the funny bone. Even with its structure a little off, there is still much to learn about wordsmithing. I never would’ve known puns could be so… cereal? (hold for applause) (C)

A Disturbance in the Force

Thursday, May 18, 8:30 PM – Shoreline Community College

Friday, May 19, 3:00 PM – SIFF Cinema Uptown

The creatives involved will rebuke or deny their existence. The fans are split down the middle over its presence in the universe. And some may say it’s even canon now – that remains up for debate. Through interviews conducted with both key personnel, and celebrity fanatics, the dark history of The Star Wars Holiday Special, and how the saga itself became such a monumental IP is charted in a new documentary. Once considered an underground corner of the fandom after its one and only TV broadcast in 1978, the internet granted it a second life where anyone might know about it, quick to point out its litany of flaws. Ask anyone involved, they will say it was a troubled production with no clear vision and minimal oversight. Not even George Lucas could feign any support for the project, knowing he had greater sights on the horizon. But therein lies a rather unexpected message. Even when the result leads to an absolute mess (with no time or money left), it helps to take pride in the work, as the future impact can often outweigh the initial exhaustion and shame. To look back on something so misguided and campy might prove embarrassing. But that might also be what makes it fun, to revisit with a few pokes and prods. Just like the special itself, a variety show set in space where lore takes a quiet backseat to nascent thrills, this complimentary account is at its best when recognizing its authorship, and not taking it at all too seriously. A balanced docu, with plenty of laughs. (A-)

King Coal

Friday, May 12, 6:00 PM – SIFF Cinema Uptown

Saturday, May 13, 11:00 AM – AMC Pacific Place

In what might best be described as a multimedia poetic essay, director Elaine McMillon Sheldon takes the role of narrative guide through her old stomping grounds. Her experiences growing up in the Appalachians, with its unspoiled wilderness, vast coal mining land, and fervent residents finds capable footing in a visual account spanning years, if not decades. The further back we go (by way of archival footage), the more haunting of an ode it evolves into. Though even when the story knows where it’s going, eventually latching onto a careful representation of the coal industry, its players, and its dangers, its mild dream-like state almost stops its momentum. This is despite eye-catching, museum-like cinematography by Sheldon’s husband Curren. The pair take an intimate, unfamiliar approach to what would’ve otherwise been a standard documentary rooted too much in its tragedy. And while its sense of direction needs an extra beat to establish, the overall tone blends beauty with circumstance, reminding one of disaster, and then of a cautious hopefulness. Coal is a dangerous business, and yet all hope might not be lost. (B+)

Stephen Curry: Underrated

Saturday, May 13, 5:30 PM – SIFF Cinema Uptown

Sunday, May 14, 1:00 PM – Shoreline Community College

(Streaming on Apple TV+ July 21)

We all know this guy is among the greatest to play the game of basketball. But as documentarian Peter Nicks will show, there’s more to this modern legend that we may not have considered. From humble beginnings as a key figure at Davidson College to his many years as a Golden State Warrior, Curry has proven his dominance, work ethic, and near fragility. All three intertwine as we see him recover quickly from injury, guiding his squad to another playoff run, not shying away from past injuries, and prior mistakes he looks to atone for. He may have always been a bit scrawny, and a little more susceptible to the elements. But we find both sides of that idea, his admission of fault, and the way he responds, make for an engaging, eye-opening study of humanity. This is one of those sports documentaries destined for the same immortality as their point of profile. Nothing’s out of place with Curry charting his course from scrappy high schooler to a figurehead of the dynasty to easygoing dad. All of that adds up to a monumental effort, one made for a large screen. (A-)

Ernest and Celestine: A Trip to Gibberitia

Saturday, May 13, 1:30 PM – Shoreline Community College

Saturday, May 20, 11:00 AM – SIFF Cinema Egyptian

This was the film I knew I’d be most excited about in this year’s fest. A return to that zippy, children’s book-like animated realm of a decade prior. And even without Benjamin Renner’s unique directorial voice shining through, there’s still plenty of candidness to be found, coupled with routine surprise and silliness. The best friend duo of a spry mouse and a musician bear find themselves on a road adventure to Ernest’s home country, a cultural hotbed, to repair his prized violin. Having not been home in years, he’s shocked to discover there’s no music to be found. Apart from a single note, it had been outlawed. What turns into a quick errand becomes a quest to save free expression, and to protect freedom of choice. And my oh my, does this road trip turn madcap, boisterous even with its sense of humor. That’s one joy this film prides itself in. Second, is its musical instrumentation, with plenty of jazz involved. Third, the same sort of watercolor art style as in its predecessor. The impact this sequel leaves behind is not as strong or captive, nor as nostalgic with its idea of naive childlike wonder. That doesn’t apply so much as where this sequel thrives best – its unbridled, unsuppressed idea of expression. Best to roll with it, grab an instrument and join the party. (A-)

Past Lives

OPENING NIGHT FILM – Thursday, May 11, 7:00 PM – Paramount Theatre

(A24 will release this film in Seattle on June 16 as part of a nationwide rollout)

The film gaining the most ground out of Sundance, and after witnessing it firsthand with a packed house at the Paramount, I can understand why. In her debut feature film, writer/director Celine Song crafts a sobering cross-exam of relationships challenged by distance and time and questioned by the idea of what could’ve been. Thankfully, without ever leaning too hard on the metrics. It’s a story that remains focused on what’s happening at the moment, be it the present, or a long time ago. Nora (Greta Lee) and Hae Sung (Teo Yoo) reconnect in New York for a week, 20 years after being pulled apart in the wake of Nora’s family emigrating from South Korea. Along the way, the two are stuck asking each other where things stand, their affections, and how fate can be an unpredictable, regret-laden mistress. Such heady material must be handled with expert care; Song proves her skill runs a million circles, sharpening her focus like it were the onlooker’s perspective. The way the camera moves about in broad crosses from scene to scene further emphasizes this intimate idea, capturing the curiosity and the determination of closure. Quite easily one of the year’s greatest surprises, not to shock but to stir the mind into a quietly empathic frenzy. (A)

Whale Nation (NORTH AMERICAN PREMIERE)

Friday, May 12, 4:15 PM – SIFF Cinema Egyptian

Tuesday, May 16, 6:00 PM – Shoreline Community College

I’m enough of an easy sucker for nature docs, particularly those involving the ocean. But the story behind it must compel as much as stark cinematography can. Jean-Albert Lievre’s exploration of whale culture, their presence as the planet’s largest mammals, and their contribution to the overall ecosystem is nothing more than awe-inspiring eye candy without a clear directive or substance. Utilizing the frankness of Heathcote Williams’ same-titled book, so much is described on the ecological plight of these mammoth creatures, their day-to-day patterns, migratory and social habits, and their perception toward Earth’s lingering fate. There’s a lot crammed in, going from cheerful, to amusing, then to dreary, bitter, and effectuating. And all throughout, with everything it’s attempting to say about the sea and its guardians, it was simply impossible to stay engaged. In one ear and out the other, ultimately. (C)