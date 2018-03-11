WHICH SIDE OF THE CAR THE GAS TANK IS ON?

You pull up to the gas station…what side of the car is the gas tank on? Now you will always know it is on the side the arrow by the gas tank icon points.
About Laurie Hardie
Laurie is a rare Seattle-born Native. She has raised her children, but as a working mom knows how important it is to look and feel your best. She currently volunteers with Queen It’s a New Day, a non-profit organization in Everett, giving women a hand up to feel great inside and out. As a published author and life coach, Laurie is WARM’s Afternoon Traffic host with the philosophy of…” traffic is a lot like life, sometimes you have a speed –limit drive and sometimes you hit a slow-down or detour, but with the right guidance and information, we can all get through it together”.
Related Articles
Will Smith ~ Bungie Jump ~ Helicopter ~ Grand Canyon Tomorrow
September 24, 2018
A. J. Loves Spinach Lasagna
September 23, 2018
Chicken Satay: Feeding A.J.
September 22, 2018