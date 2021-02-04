Sia's thrilled with Golden Globe nod for her "exceptional" directorial debut, 'Music'

Sia‘s directorial debut Music, which opens in the U.S. next week, has been nominated for Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy, at the Golden Globe Awards. She’s thrilled with the nod, but she must be especially happy because as she told ABC News, she slaved over the film for years because she didn’t think it was good enough.

“This movie is a love letter to everyone who has ever felt they didn’t have a voice,” Sia tweeted. “What an incredible, exciting and unbelievable experience. Congratulations to all the cast and crew, and thank you to the Hollywood Foreign Press. What an honor!”

Music stars Kate Hudson as a drug dealer who becomes the guardian for her younger autistic half-sister, played by Maddie Ziegler. Sia told ABC News that she literally filmed the movie four years ago, but spent years re-editing in an attempt to make it match her exacting standards.

“It’s taken three years to get into the right place because I went through three different editors and I just couldn’t get it to where I felt proud enough of it,” she said.

“It was good, but it wasn’t exceptional,” she added. “And I felt like a lot of pressure on myself for it to be exceptional. Because I had this idea that because I’m ‘Sia,’ it better be — like, a capital ‘S,’ Sia — that it better be exceptional. And so that’s why it took so long.”



Music, which also stars Leslie Odom Jr., comes out February 10 in select IMAX theaters; it’ll be available digitally on February 12. Go to SiaMusic.net to find out how and where to see it.

