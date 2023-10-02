Sia reveals she got a face lift, gives her plastic surgeon an award

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Sia usually appears onstage with a huge wig covering her face, but she apparently cares a lot about what she looks like when she takes it off.

E! Online reports that the “Unstoppable” singer was on hand at the Daytime Beauty Awards in LA on October 1 to present Dr. Ben Talei with the Outstanding Achievement in Medicine Award. There, she revealed she’s had work done by him.

“I’m a pop star that normally hides my face and doesn’t lie about s***,” Sia said, according to E!. “I got an amazing face lift from Dr. Talei. He is incredible. And he is doing so much good work—and not just for the pop stars of the world.”

“I was showing someone in the back my before-and-afters right before I came on,” she added. “People go, ‘You look nice.’ I’m like, ‘Dr. Ben Talei, face lift,’ for, like, anything you could ever want. I love him, I can’t say enough good about him.”

While accepting the award, Dr. Talei said Sia is “a bright ray of sunshine,” adding, “She made my nieces and nephews’ days. She invited them over to her house for a big party, and the whole family loves her. I’m super grateful.”

