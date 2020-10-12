Sia opens up about why she adopted her sons

ABC News/Frame Grab

It’s only been a few months since Sia revealed that she adopted two sons and now she’s opening up about how it all happened.

In a cover story for the October issue of Vogue Australia, the singer revealed that she decided to adopt the boys after she first saw one of them in a documentary.

“I am obsessed with reality television and documentaries, and I watched a documentary and saw my son,” she explained. “I was like: ‘What? Like, he doesn’t have anybody. Oh my God. I’m going to find him and I’m going to be his mummy.’ And so that’s what I did.”

The “Chandelier” singer adopted the boy and his friend, both of whom were 18 years old at the time and about to age out of the system.

Back in 2019, Sia first hinted she was ready to adopt when she wrote in a since-deleted tweet that she would like to provide a home for Dasani, a teenage boy featured in the HBO documentary, Foster.

Then in early 2020, she revealed that she’d adopted a son in an interview with GQ but did not divulge any extra details at the time.

Earlier this year, Sia surprised fans in an interview with Zane Lowe when she said, “My youngest son just had two babies! I’m a…grandma!” Then she subsequently said that she regretted revealing that news, noting, “I just realized that that was not my news to share with the world. And I instantly realized I can’t talk about my children’s private life.”

By Danielle Long

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.