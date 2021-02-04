Sia apologizes for 'Music' after Golden Globe nods, adds warning label to film

While Sia is happy about the two Golden Globe nominations her film Music has earned, she also felt the need to apologize yet again for casting a non-autistic actress, Maddie Ziegler, in the role of an autistic young woman. She also went a step further than a simple apology.

Before she deleted her entire Twitter account, reports Variety, Sia tweeted, “I promise, have been listening. The motion picture MUSIC will, moving forward, have this warning at the head of the movie.” The warning apparently refers to scenes in the film which depict people with autism being physically restrained.

She then tweeted the warning: “MUSIC in no way condones or recommends the use of restraint on autistic people. There are autistic occupational therapists that specialize in sensory processing who can be consulted to explain safe ways to provide proprioceptive, deep-pressure feedback to help with meltdown safety.”

After tweeting, “I’m sorry,” Sia then added, “I plan to remove the restraint scenes from all future printings. I listened to the wrong people and that is my responsibility, my research was clearly not thorough enough, not wide enough.”

According to Variety, the tweets were up for about an hour before Sia took down her account.

Sia’s film has been embroiled in controversy since last year regarding her casting of Maddie in the Music role, with some calling her an “ableist,” and others criticizing the depiction of autism overall.

By Andrea Dresdale

