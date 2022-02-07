Sia aims to promote cruelty-free pet food manufacturing with new partnership

Michael Tran/FilmMagic

Sia is a known animal lover, so it’s no surprise she’s wading into the world of pet food. The “Cheap Thrills” singer has partnered with sustainable pet food maker Bond Pet Foods and now becomes their latest advisor.

In a Monday press release, Sia hopes this new partnership will help tackle how protein is sourced in pet foods and usher in a cruelty-free option. Sia’s role as investor and advisor will extend to social media promotion to increase awareness and spark a conversation.

“As a devout animal and environmental advocate, I’m inspired by Bond Pet Foods’ mission and believe their company is the future for sustainably-led protein in pet food,” the Grammy nominee said in a statement. “If America’s dogs and cats were their own country, their consumption of meat products alone would rank fifth in the world. I am eager to lend my voice and support to a brand that’s re-imagining a cruelty-free future for all animals.”

Sia has previously partnered with the ASPCA and the Best Friends Animal Society. In addition, she served as narrator of the undercover Dominion film, which explored how animals are abused in agriculture, the fur industry, animal experimentation and more.

