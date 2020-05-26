Sia Adopts Two Teenagers

Not one but two teenage boys aging out of the Foster system.
Sia first made her interest in adoption public in 2019
when she was moved by the HBO documentary Foster about a boy named Dasani.
The Chandelier singer tweeted: ‘Hey dasani from “FOSTER” on @hbo!
I’d like to adopt you we’re just trying to find you and get my house check done etc.
but I want you to know you will have a home with me’.
According to recent data from the Congressional Coalition on Adoption Institute,
17,844 teenagers aged out of the US foster care system, a full 7% of the young people in the program.
The coalition’s research shows that young adults who age out of the system
before they are adopted grow into adults without optimal emotional and financial support.
“They are both finding it pretty difficult, one more so than the other,” she said.
“But they’re both doing things that are really good for them right now,
that are like really helpful…They’re really doing a lot of educational
stuff that’s good for them,” she added.
