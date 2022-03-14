What is Shrinkflation?

Kwangmoozaa|bigstock

No one likes paying more for things — especially in times such as these when rampant inflation is driving up the price of everything.

But suppliers do have other options besides increasing prices: They can try to cut costs elsewhere, including by making their products smaller.

So next time you grab your favorite snack or drink, don’t just check the price — check the weight, too. You could be facing “shrinkflation.”

“Shrinkflation” is nothing new — the word alone has been around for at least a decade according to Merriam-Webster — but the concept has received renewed interest recently as America has faced its worst inflation rates in generations. And confirmed cases of shrinking products at grocery stores have been popping up all over.