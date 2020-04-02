Showtime delays Don Cheadle’s ‘Black Monday’, moves up ‘The Chi’ in response to COVID-19

April 2, 2020

Nicole Wilder/SHOWTIME(LOS ANGELES) — Showtime is making some major scheduling changes due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

The premium cable channel announced on Wednesday that the Don Cheadle and Regina Hall-led comedy Black Monday will have to air its upcoming episodes in two parts due to the show’s production delays.

The series will now air its first six episodes starting Sunday, April 12, with the final four episodes of the season airing later in the year.

However, Showtime is offering a bonus to help bridge the gap for viewers: It’s moved up the premiere date of the third season of The Chi to Sunday, June 21 at 9 p.m. ET.

The drama was originally scheduled to debut in July.

