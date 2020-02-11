Shout Out To Kent

Kent came in as the 10th-most ethnically diverse city in America.

Wallethub’s data shows 43.7% of Kent’s population identify as white,

while nearly 20% identify as Asian, 16% as Hispanic or Latino, and just over 12% as African-American or black.

And 40% of families in the city speak a language other than English at home, their study shows.

The most ethnically diverse city according to the study was Jersey City, NJ

with three Maryland towns and Spring Valley, Nevada rounding out the Top 5. New York City came in 6th.

Full Story: HERE

Follow Warm 106.9 on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @warm1069