Credit: BigStockPhoto

Shout Out To Kent

February 11, 2020

Kent came in as the 10th-most ethnically diverse city in America.

Wallethub’s data shows 43.7% of Kent’s population identify as white,

while nearly 20% identify as Asian, 16% as Hispanic or Latino, and just over 12% as African-American or black.

And 40% of families in the city speak a language other than English at home, their study shows.

The most ethnically diverse city according to the study was Jersey City, NJ

with three Maryland towns and Spring Valley, Nevada rounding out the Top 5. New York City came in 6th.

Full Story: HERE

Follow Warm 106.9 on FacebookTwitter and Instagram @warm1069

About Laurie Hardie

Avatar
Laurie is a rare Seattle-born Native. She has raised her children, but as a working mom knows how important it is to look and feel your best. She currently volunteers with Queen It’s a New Day, a non-profit organization in Everett, giving women a hand up to feel great inside and out. As a published author and life coach, Laurie is WARM’s Afternoon Traffic host with the philosophy of…” traffic is a lot like life, sometimes you have a speed –limit drive and sometimes you hit a slow-down or detour, but with the right guidance and information, we can all get through it together”.
Copyright © 2020 Hubbard Radio Seattle, LLC | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | DMCA Notice
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area | Do Not Sell My Info - CA Resident Only