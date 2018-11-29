Shhh!!! Don’t Tell Heather About This New Dog Study

First!!! Don’t blame us, blame the study! Your very good dog is still the best, but a new study shows that your hound. . . is not really as smart as we believe.

The mind-boggling news comes from the journal Learning & Behavior which set out to answer the question, “Are dogs really that special?”

However, on Whidbey Island there is a very SMART dog, he found a woolly mammoth tooth and gave it to his owner. So I think the people doing the afore mentioned study, probably don’t have a dog…Just sayin’.

