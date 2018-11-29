Credit: kozorog | BigStockPhoto.com

Shhh!!! Don’t Tell Heather About This New Dog Study

First!!!  Don’t blame us, blame the study!  Your very good dog is still the best, but a new study shows that your hound. . .  is not really as smart as we believe.

The mind-boggling news comes from the journal Learning & Behavior which set out to answer the question, “Are dogs really that special?”

However, on Whidbey Island there is a very SMART dog, he found a woolly mammoth tooth and gave it to his owner.  So I think the people doing the afore mentioned study, probably don’t have a dog…Just sayin’.

Full Study: HERE

Wooly Mammoth Story: HERE

 

About Laurie Hardie

Laurie is a rare Seattle-born Native. She has raised her children, but as a working mom knows how important it is to look and feel your best. She currently volunteers with Queen It’s a New Day, a non-profit organization in Everett, giving women a hand up to feel great inside and out. As a published author and life coach, Laurie is WARM’s Afternoon Traffic host with the philosophy of…” traffic is a lot like life, sometimes you have a speed –limit drive and sometimes you hit a slow-down or detour, but with the right guidance and information, we can all get through it together”.
Copyright © 2018 Hubbard Radio Seattle, LLC | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | DMCA Notice
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.