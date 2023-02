Selena Gomez is taking a step back from social media.

In a TikTok Live clip shared by fans via Twitter on Thursday, the “Leave You to Love Me” singer announced she was taking another break.

“I’m going to be taking a second from social media, because this is a little silly. I’m 30 and am too old for this. But I love you so much and I’ll see you guys sooner than later,” she said. “I’m just gonna take a break from everything.

