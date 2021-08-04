She’s Pretty Beat up but Still has Dreams

The Ohio woman who captured our hearts, has dropped out of AGT series.

Jane Marczewski, 30, of Zanesville, who performs as “Nightbirde,”

delivered a heartfelt rendition of her original song “It’s OK” when she auditioned for the show.

She also opened up about her ongoing battle with cancer.

Although she still has cancer she says,

“You can’t wait until life isn’t hard anymore before you decide to be happy.”

Nightbirde’s heartfelt and authentic performance earned her an emphatic golden buzzer slam

from Simon Cowell, sending her on to the live shows.

On Monday (August 2), Nightbirde made an announcement on Instagram. She wrote, in part:

“Since my audition, my health has taken a turn for the worse and the fight with cancer is demanding

all of my energy and attention. I am so sad to announce that I won’t be able to

continue forward on this season of AGT.

Life doesn’t always give breaks to those that deserve it—but we knew that already.”

Nightbirde went on to thank fans for their support,

assuring them that she’s “planning my future, not my legacy.”

In only about two hours, the Instagram post had garnered nearly 13,000 comments

from fans sending prayers and well wishes.

They assured Nightbirde that, as far as they’re concerned, “You already won.”

She says she is pretty beat up but still has dreams!!!