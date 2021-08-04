“She’s going with it”: Adele reportedly not concerned about keeping new romance private

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Adele is a notoriously private superstar who kept her wedding a secret and refused to reveal her son’s name for months. But she’s been much more open about her rumored current romance with sports agent Rich Paul: The two have been photographed together and seen out on a date in New York City. Now, an insider is explaining the apparent PDAs.

A source tells E! News that Paul has “an outgoing personality” and likes to be “out and about,” and Adele has “embraced this.” Dished the source, “She’s not as concerned about being private with her life because she’s very happy with Rich.”

According to the source, the relationship has been “a bit of a whirlwind,” but the Grammy-winning singer is “enjoying learning about the sports world and meeting many of Rich’s friends,” adding, “She’s going with it and is very happy.”

As previously reported, Adele and Rich, whose clients include LeBron James, were first seen courtside at the NBA Finals in July, and were then seen together on a double date in New York later that month. At the time, an eyewitness told E! that the two were “very playful together and flirty.”

Adele and her husband Simon Konecki split in 2019; their divorce was finalized earlier this year.

